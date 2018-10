Following the inauguration, Sultan Al Nuaimi, ERC Representative in Shabwa, said that the Road's restoration is of strategic importance, as it connects the governorates of Shabwa, Hadramaut and Aden and serves the transportation needs of local residents.

He noted that the ERC is continuing to support vital infrastructure projects in Shabwa, adding that the UAE aid authority has launched several infrastructure, education, health and humanitarian aid projects to assist Yemeni citizens.