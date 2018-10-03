Sheikha Fatima Volunteering Programme inaugurates first field hospital for elderly people

The initiative is being held during the Year of Zayed, in cooperation between the General Women’s Union, GWU, and the Zayed Giving Initiative, and is in line with national and local efforts to serve elderly people.

The hospital will provide diagnostic, treatment and preventive services for elderly people, especially women, under the supervision of volunteer doctors from the UAE.

Noura Al Suwaidi, Director of the GWU, said that the initiative is one of the programme’s recent volunteer and humanitarian initiatives, which have reached out to millions of people, through thousands of volunteer hours.

She added that the initiative, which represents a religious, national and ethical commitment to elderly people, who are fathers, mothers and grandparents, is being held under the slogan, 'In Zayed’s Footsteps', and will continue throughout 2019.

Al Suwaidi highlighted the support of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, for elderly people, through her many creative initiatives.

She stressed that Sheikha Fatima has prioritised elderly people, especially women, on local and international levels, and has supported and provided them with integrated healthcare services.

The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan established the foundations of these principles, which were carried forward by President His Highness Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, she concluded.