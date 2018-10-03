UAE Space Agency set to participate in World Space Week

The UAE Space Agency will hold a range of events throughout the week in order to raise awareness about space exploration as well as the national space sector’s successes.

The week’s events will place a particular emphasis on engaging with youth and students, encouraging them to take an interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics and pursue careers in the industry.

Spanish-American astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria, who holds two NASA records with a total of ten spacewalks totaling more than 67 hours, will tell his inspiring story to schoolchildren around the UAE.

Held this year under the theme of ‘Space Unites the World’, World Space Week is the largest public space event on earth, with more than 3,700 activities and activations worldwide.