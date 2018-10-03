Federal local Integration to control efficiency of conformity assessment bodies

His Excellency Abdullah Al Maeeni, Director General of ESMA, confirmed that the Authority, in line with the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, ensures the efficiency of the resident and does not conflict of interest between the entity providing the evaluation service and the entities subject to evaluation. For quality and conformity.

Last year, ESMA has authorized the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council to provide a service for the registration of conformity assessment authorities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in a step aimed at ensuring the quality and conformity of services and consumer goods in the capital markets.

His Excellency Al-Maeeni noted that the number of conformity assessment bodies that benefited from the partnership between the Authority and the Council reached 152, ranging from 81 testing laboratories, 40 inspection bodies, 19 calibration labs and 12 certification bodies, reflecting the great importance of cooperation between the two sides. Preparation and issuance of UAE standards.

The scope of their work in Abu Dhabi includes food, chemical, mechanical, electrical and other sectors in line with the latest developments and developments in the UAE, based on the principles and objectives of Abu Dhabi Vision and Vision 2021.

Registration

Dr. Rehab Al Ameri, Director of the National Accreditation Department, explained that the registration of the conformity assessment bodies includes a number of key areas, such as the testing and calibration laboratories in accordance with ISO / IEC 17025, and the inspection destinations in accordance with the international standard. ISO / IEC 17020.

The fields also include the product certification bodies in accordance with ISO / IEC 17065, the certification bodies for individuals in accordance with ISO / IEC 1702, and certification bodies for systems in accordance with ISO / IEC 17021.

The services include registration of halal certification, conformity assessment, accreditation of conformity assessment bodies, appointment of conformity assessment, registration and management of technical evaluators, external clients, accredited national accreditation staff and authorized entities with the primary objective of raising The quality of products and systems to support sustainable development and enhance the quality of life and the status of the state as a center of world economy.