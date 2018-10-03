Civil Aviation holds a workshop on block-chain

This workshop is designed to cohesively integrate relevant information on block-chain that speaks to this category of aviation business decision-makers, by highlighting the best use cases, value propositions, and innovation strategies in the block-chain industry.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General said: "The GCAA is making efforts in providing block-chain solutions for the future of technology based-services, such as ratification of data by partners and local and global authorities, which enables the specialists from accessing the required data in record time. This shall have an effective impact in some of the aviation sector fields that require special documents, like the documents issued by the authority to the flight crew. It is important for the GCAA to instill innovation culture within the corporate working environment, its services and the industry."

Block-chain’s potential to transform business is already manifesting itself at workplaces. While disruption from block-chain is more commonly associated with areas like payments and capital markets, its effects on different functionalities of Aviation Industry are profound and pervasive. In today’s emerging digital economy, block-chain has potential to fundamentally change how we manage aviation affairs.

The workshop was attended by 18 decision makers from the GCAA including Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the GCAA, Omar Bin Ghaleb Deputy Director General and Assistant Director General Support Services, Ismael Al Blooshi Assistant Director General - Aviation Safety Affairs, Hamad Al Muhairi, Assistant Director General - Aviation Security Affairs, Ahmed Al Jallaf, Assistant Director General - Air Navigation Services and directors from various sectors from the Authority.