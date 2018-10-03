Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary celebration

The Indian Ambassador delivered a speech on the occasion, in which he spoke about the struggles of the Indian leader, his life, and ways he served his nation. "He is the spiritual leader of India and was the leader of the resistance against tyranny through the mass civil disobedience that led to the independence of India," Suri said.

The ceremony was held at the Indian Social Cultural Centre in Abu Dhabi, and was attended by senior Indian officials, businessmen and members of the Indian community residing in the country.

On Tuesday, special LED screenings on Gandhi were displayed on Burj Khalifa in Dubai, paying tribute to the former leader's values of spreading truth, peace and non-violence in the world.