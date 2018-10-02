Ohoud Al Roumi, Mugheer Al Khaili discuss outcomes of quality of life index survey

Their discussion took place during a meeting that was held at the headquarters of the department, to discuss the survey’s methodology, its outcomes, and its analysis of the entire community and their needs, as well as ways of benefitting from its outcomes, to help develop the current policies of both Abu Dhabi and the entire UAE.

The survey addressed 14 aspects of life, which are housing, family income, work, source of income, work-life balance, health, education, skills, safety and security, social communication, community involvement, governance, quality of the environment, community values, culture, community services, access to information, and the concept of self-wellbeing.

Dr. Al Khaili highlighted the close cooperation between the department and the ministry in exchanging expertise and improving their joint performance, in line with the directives of the wise leadership to increase the efficiency of their work and reinforce the confidence of UAE citizens.

He added that the index is the result of the government’s comprehensive overall efforts on local and federal levels while stressing that everyone will benefit from its outcomes.

Al Khaili further added that both sides aim, through analysing the survey’s outcomes, to make the UAE’s citizens and residents happy and help accelerate community development.

He also pointed out that the criteria used in many international indexes were used in the survey to track social wellbeing.

Al Khaili highlighted the importance of the partnerships between ministries and government authorities and the public and private sectors while noting the effective role of the private sector and its key presence in specialised projects in all sectors.

The department is working, through the "Community Development Agenda" of Abu Dhabi, to support social harmony and cooperate with its partners from the public and private sectors, Al Khaili affirmed while highlighting the fact that Abu Dhabi provides an ideal life and happiness, through supporting its community's ability to achieve sustainable development.