Fujairah Ruler praises humanitarian role of ‘Zayed bin Sultan Charitable Foundation’

Sheikh Hamad praised the foundation while receiving at Al Rumaila palace Hamad Kardous Al Ameri, Director-General of the Foundation, Mohammed Saeed Al Qubaisi, Head of Projects at the Foundation, and their delegation.

Sheikh Hamad reviewed the foundation’s plans and its local and international charity and humanitarian programmes and activities while listening to a detailed explanation about the foundation’s future plans and its efforts to communicate with all relevant local and international humanitarian authorities, associations and foundations.

Sheikh Hamad called on local and federal authorities to support the foundation and help its work succeed while highlighting the importance of continuing its humanitarian work, based on the ideology of Sheikh Zayed and the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his brothers, Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

Al Ameri praised Sheikh Hamad’s reception of the foundation’s delegation and his efforts to review its diverse projects and programmes while pointing out that their meeting will promote the foundation’s humanitarian and development work.

"Today, we added a new foundation to our joint work, which will help us, in the future, to achieve the aspirations of the needy and help the entire community, through unifying our efforts in giving and offering aid while benefitting from current national expertise and projects and implementing future charitable programmes," Al Ameri said.

The meeting was attended by several officials.