UAE leading model of promoting tolerance, peaceful coexistence: Dr. Hanif Al Qassim

In his statement marking the annual International Day of Non-Violence, which is marked on 2nd October each year, Dr. Al Qassim stressed that the UAE’s relevant stature is due to the keenness of its wise leadership and its efforts to create a peaceful environment and achieve its overall development plans while involving everyone in their implementation.

Dr. Al Qassim said that the Arab region is witnessing many conflicts and violence, due to foreign interventions in the internal affairs of some Arab countries.

He added that these interventions play a major role in the spread of violence and its destructive consequences, in addition to sectarian conflicts prevailing in some societies, noting that such conflicts did not exist before the start of foreign interventions in internal affairs of communities.

He also pointed out that Iraq, Syria and Libya are striking examples of the collapse of communities, the murder of thousands, and the displacement of millions due to such conflicts.

Al Qassim urged the international community and decision-makers to assume their responsibilities to face these challenges and support relevant plans and strategies while stressing the importance of issuing strict laws that criminalise hate speech, racial discrimination and violence.

"Combatting terrorism and its effects is everyone's duty, and human history has many examples of international leaders who represented bright models of peaceful struggle against colonialism, including Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela," he concluded.