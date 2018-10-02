Dubai Ruler issues Decree on Dubai Future Foundation’s Board of Trustees

As per the Decree, the Board will be chaired by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, while Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi will be the Vice Chairman.

Other members of the Board include Omar Al Olama, Ohoud Khalfan Al Roumi, Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Hessa Eisa Bu Humaid, Mariam Almheiri, Sarah Al Amiri, and Humaid Mohammed Al Qatami.

The Board also includes Abdulla bin Touq; Abdulla Al Basti; Abdulla Al Habbai; Major-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri; Mattar Mohamed Al Tayer; Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer; Adel Ahmad Al Redha; Dawood Abdul Rahman Al Hajri; Saeed Mohammad Al Eter; Abdulla Al Karam; and Ahmed Abdul Karim Mohammed Julfar.

The Board serves for a renewable period of three years. The Decree is effective from the date of issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.