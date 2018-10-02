Dubai Crown Prince receives President of Malta

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan welcomed President Preca’s visit to the UAE, and emphasised the UAE's keenness on developing ties with Malta. They also discussed ways of enhancing cooperation and building an investment partnership between the two sides, especially in air transport and tourism sectors.

President Preca re-affirmed her country's desire to boost coordination in various domains, and hailed the UAE's prestigious regional and international standing. She also expressed her admiration for the empowerment of Emirati women by the country's leadership.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chief Executive of Emirates Group; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Frank Galea, Ambassador of Malta to the UAE; along with a number of senior officials.