Khalid bin Zayed praises UAE's support to Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care

Chairing a board meeting of the ZHO he further said that the support will provide People of Determination (People with disabilities) with the best care and rehabilitation services.

Sheikh Khalid also lauded the support of Deputy Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, for the organisation’s programmes, initiatives and strategic projects, which enabled it to continue achieving its vision, mission and objective to

provide excellent specialist services to people with disabilities.

Sheikh Khalid thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, for supporting the organisation and its programmes, projects and strategic plans.

During the meeting, the board was briefed about the decisions that have been implemented while discussing a range of topics listed on the meeting's agenda, to provide the best care, rehabilitation and education services to People of Determination.

These topics include the ZHO’s financial performance during the first half of 2018, a joint e-connectivity projects with several partner organisations and authorities, including the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the National Health Insurance Company, Daman, as well as the ZHO’s efforts to implement its e-integration project for people with disabilities who are students in public schools.

The meeting also included a presentation on the ZHO’s "Future Leadership Programme," which is the first programme of its kind aiming to improve the leadership skills of its young employees and is part of the plan to raise the quality of its operations and services.

On the sidelines of the meeting, a delegation from Al Faheem Group, led by Mohammed Abdullah Al Faheem, Head of Business Development at the Group, presented a Mercedes V-Class that can be used by the organisation for one year, after making several modifications so it can carry two disabled people, for use in ZHO activities and events.