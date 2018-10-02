Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition concludes its 16th edition

The exhibition, which was held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, welcomed the attendance of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and a number of other Sheikhs, dignitaries and representatives of the diplomatic corps in the country.

The exhibition's sections attracted large audiences, especially the stands of official institutions and heritage authorities, where visitors were given the opportunity to recall the past and heritage of the UAE through their collectibles and paintings, as well as traditional instruments used in ancient hunting trips.

Majid Ali Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of ADIHEX and Secretary-General of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, said, "The current edition has achieved great success. More than 650 companies, brands and exhibitors from 40 countries participated in an area of 40,000 square metres. The UAE was represented by 201 companies and the exhibition was attended by 110,103 visitors throughout its duration and sales at ADIHEX were more than AED50 million."

The exhibition brought together major local, Arab and international companies in the field of outdoor sports, trips, weapons industries, traditional industries, craftsmanship, environmental protection and heritage in one location to share knowledge and experience and sign commercial agreements.