UAE Embassy participates in inauguration of San Marino's Captains Regent

On behalf of Saqr Nasser Alrayssi, the UAE Non-Resident Ambassador to San Marino, Mohannad Al Naqabi, First Secretary of the UAE Embassy in Italy, conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to the two heads of state.

The new Captains Regent relayed their greetings to the UAE rulers, wishing further success to the UAE people and government.