ERC distributes food baskets for 3,500 Yemenis in Ad-Duraihami and Hays, provides medical services

The gesture is part of the framework in the ERC’s efforts to restore normal life for the Hodeidah and its districts and alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni families as a result of the siege imposed by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia.

More than 3,500 persons have benefitted from the assistance, most of them children and women, as the philanthropic organisation dispatched 500 food baskets to the families in Hays and Ad-Duraihami districts. The ERC is continuing its efforts to assure on health conditions of families in remote areas in Yemen's Red Sea Coast through mobile medical clinics.

The beneficiaries extended thanks and appreciation for the UAE and its humanitarian arm, ERC, for its continuous support which contributed to alleviating the dire humanitarian conditions witnessed by the population.