Mohamed bin Zayed receives Al Ain Football Club

Al Ain Football Club won the title of the Arabian Gulf League for the 13th time in its history and qualified to participate in the FIFA Club World Cup which would be hosted by Abu Dhabi next December.

The club also clinched the title of the President's Cup "Year of Zayed Edition''. The team was accompanied by Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, First Vice President of Al Ain Sports and Cultural Club, First Vice President of the Honorary Council and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Ain Sports.

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, were also present.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed congratulated the players, team coach, the administrative and technical staff, and fans of the club for the win and for achieving the title.

He extended his thanks and appreciation to all the participating clubs in the league and the President's Cup for entertaining their fans with a high sporting spirit which would contribute to serving football in the country and promoting its stature regionally and globally.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed said that supporting the sports sector in the UAE is one of the priorities of the leadership in the quest to achieve advanced positions in various sports competitions at the regional and international levels and raise the flag high of the UAE at various sports events. He also stressed the importance of preparing a distinguished sports generation in various disciplines to the betterment of the country's present and future.

The players and the technical and managing staff extended thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed for his attention to sportspersons which would help them achieve honours in sports internationally. They also lauded the care and attention given to sports and youth in the country, in general, and football in particular.

"The support provided by the country for athletes places a great responsibility on us to develop our performance and provide the best always to clinch international sports titles and raise the UAE flag high in regional and international sports events ," they stated.