Mohamed bin Zayed receives members of General Secretariat of World Council of Muslim Communities

The General Secretariat is holding its first meeting in Abu Dhabi to adopt its executive plan and approve its planned activities during its first year.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the members of the council’s general secretariat and wished them luck and success in implementing their plan and vision, to establish the values of coexistence, dialogue, tolerance and mutual respect between various religions, peoples and nations, as well as to strengthen the values of citizenship and multiculturalism.

He highlighted the importance of the council’s efforts to encourage Muslim communities to perform their social and national duties, help build their local communities, and showcase the true image of the tolerant Islamic religion, which calls for unity and coexistence.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed also highlighted the UAE’s civilised message, which aims to spread the culture of peace, achieve social security and tolerance, and promote dialogue between peoples, religions and cultures while pointing out that the UAE welcomes the hosting of forums and events that promote humanitarian values, harmony and peaceful coexistence around the world.

The members of the council’s general secretariat expressed their happiness at meeting His Highness Sheikh Mohamed while valuing the UAE’s humanitarian role in serving the peoples and countries of the world.

They also expressed their appreciation for the UAE’s hosting of the council, which is a platform for serving the causes of Muslim communities while commending its openness to everyone and its efforts to promote the values of moderation and tolerance.

Several sheikhs were present at Sheikh Mohamed’s majlis.