Mohammed bin Rashid forms DEWA’s Board of Directors

  • Monday 01, October 2018 in 7:54 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, in his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, has issued a decree to from the Board of Directors of Dubai Water and Electricity Authority (DEWA).
As per the Decree No. (30) of 2018, the Board will be chaired by Mattar Humaid Al Tayer. Other members of the Board include Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Hilal Khalfan bin Dhaher, Abdullah Mohammed Al Hashmi, Khalfan Ahmed Hareb, Majid Hamad Al Shamsi, Obeid Saeed bin Mes’har, Saeed Mohammed Al Shared and Nabil Abdulrahman Arif.
 
The Board serves for a renewable period of three years. Apart from being a member of the DEWA Board, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer will continue to be Managing Director of DEWA.
 
The Decree is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.