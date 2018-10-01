RAK Ruler receives delegation from India's Gujarat State

Sheikh Saud welcomed the delegation members and expressed the hope that their visit would contribute in furthering ties of friendship and cooperation between the UAE and India and in building strategic partnerships with India and Gujarat in particular.

The delegation members lauded the progress witnessed in the UAE and underlined the strong and deep-rooted relations between the UAE and India.

The delegation included Mamta Verma, Industries Commissioner, Government of Gujarat, and Vipul, Indian Consul-General in Dubai.