Fujairah Ruler receives ‘Food Security Centre’ delegation

Sheikh Hamad and the delegation discussed the means of unifying their joint efforts to realise the country’s plans to achieve food security, as well as to strengthen their joint cooperation, coordinate the relevant efforts of local and federal institutions, and harness available capabilities to achieve national food security.

Sheikh Hamad highlighted the necessity of promoting joint initiatives related to food security, which is one of the priorities of the UAE government and will help achieve the country’s strategy to advance the food and food investment sectors and ensure its security.

Al Ali and his delegation thanked Sheikh Hamad and praised his key role in supporting the food sector, food industries, and the "National Food Security Strategy."

The meeting was attended by several officials.