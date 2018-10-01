MOCD celebrates International Day of Older Persons

The Ministry of Community Development, MOCD, embodies its community values, religions, national and moral commitment to the elderly people. It has planned various events during the month of October. The ministry began its ceremony with the participation of a number of elderly people in a national and social carnival which carried all the meanings of pride and gratitude for elderly people and their role in the community.

On this occasion, Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, said that President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, ensure that older persons within the UAE community are supported, and represents the best model of giving and appreciation through its positive and influential communication with these categories. "Our wise government strongly believes in providing a decent life for UAE nationals and residents in the country in line of the UAE vision 2021 and sustainable development strategy 2030," she added.

The Minister reiterated that the UAE realized since its federation the meaning of respect and honour of older persons by pursuing the best methods of appreciation and gratitude.

Buhumaid said, "The Ministry of Community Development maintains a database and communicates actively with 25,000 elderly persons in the UAE and provides them with financial and community support. In addition to this, it adopted a national value and approach to care for the elderly people based on the constituents of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan for the first generations who participated in building the country, accompanied the ambitions of the UAE’s founding leader, and guided the leading growth and development of the UAE."