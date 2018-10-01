341 Emiratis eligible for housing support

The approval is part of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the monitoring of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development and Chairman of the Programme, highlighted UAE leadership's keenness to achieve stability of Emirati families, by supporting community cohesion.

He also added that the declaration of 800 housing support decisions in October will coincide with World Housing Day, and is in line with the leadership’s directives to ensure the happiness and stability of national families, carrying on the legacy of the nation's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who was keen to achieve stability through ambitious housing projects.