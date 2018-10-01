UAE participates in GCC ministers of housing meeting in Kuwait

The meeting saw discussions on joint GCC housing action strategy and housing information regulations, as well as the GCC Housing Award, householder unions, housing funding, specialist housing conferences and workshops, preparations for regional and international meetings, and the suggestions of the General Secretariat on how to highlight the "GCC Housing Action" in regional and international events.

The UAE, represented by the Sharjah Housing Department, won the GCC Housing Award 2018.

Dr. Al Nuaimi praised the cooperation between various housing authorities in the GCC, which created a clear policy and working vision that are helping to develop key sectors.

He added that the housing services provided by GCC countries are among the best in the world, as they provide comprehensive support and housing facilities while highlighting the role of such meetings in utilising housing expertise and benefitting from the relevant experiences of GCC governments.

Al Nuaimi stressed that the housing sector is being prioritised by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, due to its role in achieving family and social stability and the happiness of UAE nationals.

Al Nuaimi noted that the UAE, as per the directives of the wise leadership, is keen to build smart future cities with excellent facilities, in line with sustainability, green building and environmental protection standards.