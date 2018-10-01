Mohammed bin Rashid attends Dubai Majlis dialogue session

The session, held at Dubai Opera, saw the attendance of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

The session focused on the recommendations following the Majlis' first meeting held in April and its outcomes, especially the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid for relevant local and national authorities to help companies and people in business to develop their investments and increase their profits, positively contributing to the national economy and improving the overall GDP.

Over one hundred global and Arab figures representing investment companies in Dubai participated in the event.

His Highness expressed his satisfaction at the level of foreign investments in both the UAE and Dubai. He also directed relevant government officials and authorities to implement the Majlis recommendations, moving away from routine, bureaucratic practices, as well as to undertake the necessary measures to attract and motivate international companies and businesspeople, in cooperation and coordination with the public sector, to help develop the national economy and provide new job opportunities across various industries.

Hilal Saeed Al Marri, Director-General of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, DTCM, said that Sheikh Mohammed’s directives from the Majlis' first session in April were carried out. He noted that His Highness' instructions highlighted the necessity of maximising the cooperation between private sector companies in Dubai and the public sector, as well as building long-term strategic partnerships to diversify the national economy.

Al Marri said that the Dubai Majlis was formed as a result of the mutual efforts of the emirate's Executive Council, Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Department of Economic Development, and DTCM.