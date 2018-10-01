Ajman Ruler reviews ERC initiatives

The ERC delegation, led by Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, Deputy Secretary-General for Local Affairs, included Mohammed Saeed Al Rumaithi, along with ERC centres' directors and other administrative staff.

Sheikh Humaid praised the role of the UAE leadership in supporting humanitarian organisations, such as the ERC, as well as the directives from President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to support needy families, especially those in Yemen, Syrian refugees, and needy people in Islamic and other countries.

He also praised the monitoring of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC, of the ERC’s humanitarian efforts, his ongoing support for ERC centres, and his efforts to promote humanitarian work.

"It is our duty to support our brothers in Yemen and Syrian refugees, to help them overcome their difficult living conditions and the crises they are facing, through providing various medical, educational, relief and food aid services," Sheikh Humaid said.

Al Mansouri praised Sheikh Humaid’s reception of the ERC delegation and his keenness for learning about its projects, programmes and initiatives while stressing that the meeting is a new strategic step in reinforcing the humanitarian and development work between national institutions, to achieve the UAE’s humanitarian vision.

Al Mansouri added that the ERC will launch projects and programmes in future that will continue to support individuals in need and ease their hardships.

Many Sheikhs and senior officials attended the meeting.