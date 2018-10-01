ERC inaugurates Al Seddiq Secondary School in Zinjibar, Yemen

  • Monday 01, October 2018 in 4:27 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: Saeed Al Ali, Head of the Emirates Red Crescent mission, ERC, in Aden, and Major General Abu Bakr Hussain, Governor of Abyan, inaugurated the Al Seddiq Secondary School in Zinjibar, after restoring it through Emirati funding.
During the inauguration ceremony, Major General Hussain praised the ERC’s efforts to restore the school after a period of being closed, due to the destruction caused by the Houthi militias.
 
"We visited the site of the school, which was destroyed during the war. Today, we are re-launching it after its restoration," he said.
 
He also praised the UAE’s support for the residents of Abyan and all Yemenis, through the ERC’s current overall contributions.
 
Saeed Al Ali highlighted the ERC’s urgent humanitarian response plans and objectives to assist Yemen's citizens over the next six months.
 
The restoration of the school, established in 1972 as the first secondary school in Zinjibar, also included the provision of classroom equipment and the distribution of school bags to 440 students.