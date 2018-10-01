National carnival & events in MOCD to celebrate International Day of Older Persons

The Ministry of Community Development (MOCD) embodies its community values, religions, national and moral commitment to the elderly people categories i.e fathers, mothers and grandparents. During the month of October, the Ministry will organize several ideas, initiatives and events. The Ministry began its ceremony with the participation of a number of elderly people in a national and social carnival which carried all the meanings of pride and gratitude for elderly people and their role in the community.

On this occasion, Her Excellency Hessa Bu Humaid, Minister of Community Development (MOCD) emphasized that the UAE’s wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, UAE Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, supports the elderly people categories every day and represents the best model of giving and appreciation through its positive and influential communication with these categories. Our wise government strongly believes in providing a decent life for UAE nationals and residents in the country in line of the UAE vision 2021 and sustainable development strategy 2030.

Her Excellency reiterated that the UAE realized since its federation the meaning of respect, honor and obeyance to the elderly people by pursuing the best methods of appreciation and gratitude. The Ministry of Community Development (MOCD) was very keen in its national policy for elderly people to adopt initiatives that would include pillars to enhance positivity, productivity and active aging; healthcare, family care, education, employment and community participation, housing and infrastructure, financial security, safety security, and transport.

Her Excellency said: “The Ministry of Community Development (MOCD) maintains a database and communicates actively with 25 thousand elderly people in the UAE and gives them great financial and community support. In addition to this, it adopted a national value and approach to care for the elderly people based on the constituents of the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan-may his soul rest in peace-for the first generations who participated in building the country, accompanied the ambitions of the UAE’s founding leader, and guided the leading growth and development of the UAE,

Her Excellency Hessa Bint Essa Bu Humaid revealed some of the celebrations features of the Ministry of Community Development (MOCD) by announcing the platform-your blessings is our duty, titled in Arabic as “Birekum Wajeb” as well as the day care club and mobile homecare unit that will be established to take care and support elderly people in Um Al Qiwain. This is considered the second club after the opening of the first one in Ajman. It is expected to circulate this club in the all the emirates to be the largest communication hub between elderly people and different community members. The purpose is to benefit from their experiences and convey their memories.

Additionally, Wahida Khalil, Director of Family Development Department in the Ministry of Community Development (MOCD) emphasized that the Celebrations of the International Day of Older Persons primarily aims for launching supporting and encouraging initiatives in order to raise the happiness and well-being of the community, noting that, religious and moral values are the core motivation that governs the behaviors of its younger generations when dealing with elderly people categories.

The Director of the Family Development Department also indicated that the activities of the Ministry to celebrate this occasion include several events that would highlight national and community goals i.e .“Baraka” initiative for both elderly people categories and youth generations, publishing videos, activate the day club and mobile homecare unit in Um Al Qiwain as well as other ideas which will be announced accordingly during the month.

As such, the Ministry of Community Development (MOCD) continues to celebrate the International Day for Older Persons in the community development centers: Dubai Development Center, Julphar Development Center, Um Al Qiwain Center, Ajman Community Development Center, Kalba Community Development Center, Sharjah Community Development Center and RAK Community Development Center. The centers’ activities include an open day, cultural and heritage celebrations to be participated by school students and community departments, in addition to, competitions, open discussions, special trips and tents for elderly people and radio programs.