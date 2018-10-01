Controlling and stamping of trade in precious stones and metals soon in the UAE

His Excellency Abdullah Al Maeeni, Director General of ESMA, announced, in front of gold and jewelry dealers during the workshop, that the new federal law will Compulsory implementation soon in the country.

The gold, Jewelery, pearls and precious stones sector in the UAE is witnessing remarkable growth, according to the Federal Customs Authority's report on the direct foreign trade of gold in 2016.

The value of the country's imports of gold To AED 142.4 billion, while exports amounted to AED 75.9 billion, and re-exports reached AED 26 billion. He added.

The UAE is witnessing a good growth in its economic sectors in light of the development, potential and promising opportunities it offers to the business sector and investors. The gold, Jewelery and precious metals sector has a special place in our country, regional and international levels.

The UAE accounts for about 14% of the world's gold trade, while the value of exports and re-exports increases the competitiveness of the UAE's gold industry and trade and confirms its commercial importance on the global gold trade map.

He welcomed the keenness of the wise leadership in the UAE and its early recognition of the importance of supporting and promoting the gold and Jewelery sector, starting with the issuance of Federal Law No. 11 of 2015 by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He praised the stimulation of this sector by the decision of the UAE cabinet - this month - exempt investors and suppliers in the gold and diamonds from any taxes on their business transactions.

Trading requirements

Dr. Yousef Al Saadi, Director of Technical Legislation Department at ESMA, touched to the requirements of trading in UAE markets, the official stamp, the stamping points of certificates, the precious stones and the processed items, the issued certificate, leading to penalties and fines for violations.

Al-Saadi pointed out that traders should take care to facilitate inspection, ensure all new standards registered in the UAE, have a certificate of credit for the balance, make sure not to use invalid or unconfirmed standards to be out of service, and balance adjustments.

He explained that the trader is required to comply with the legal regulation specified in the law and its executive regulations, and not to put the occupied items or stones of value in the exhibitions for the purpose of selling unless they are stamped with the official stamp or accompanied by an identification card in accordance with the provisions of the law and this decision, Containing stones of a certificate value in accordance with article 7 of the Regulations.

Control Program

Eng. Amina Zainal, Director of Standards Metrology Department at ESMA, explained the program for controlling the scales used in precious jewelry and precious stones trade.

She pointed out that the objective of implementing the control program is to seek the protection of the rights of individuals (traders and consumers) through periodic verification of accuracy the trade balances used, to ascertain the extent to which these balances correspond to the technical, standard and legislative requirements.

The program is concerned with the non-automatic electronic scales used in the trade of precious stones and metals, according to the UAE Gulf Standard No. UAE's GSO OIML R76-1: 2009, and is currently carried out annually by the technicians of the Authority or authorized by ESMA and the technicians in the delegated authorities in the state to carry out the verification.

The director of Standards Metrology Department explained the responsibility of the trader, if he is committed to facilitating the task of the inspectors and employees of ESMA and the authorized bodies to carry out the verification process and to use two or more scales screens for the new scales.

The screen for the customer is clear and his reading is appropriate. The current one-screen should be placed in a place where the consumer can see the value of his purchases. She added.