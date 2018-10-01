Nahyan bin Mubarak: Zayed is our role model in establishing culture of nonviolence and tolerance

In a statement released on the occasion of 'International Day of Non-Violence' which is observed on October 2nd, the Minister of Tolerance said, "Violence can not be used as a mean to realise our high moral values that make us civilised and in our seeking to spread tolerance and peace."

"This is the UAE's message of civilisation and humanity, which focuses on the principles of understanding, coexistence and harmony and renounces the practices of chaos, conflict and rivalry," he added.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak went on to say that the UAE leadership spreads the messages and principles of nonviolence and promotes the values of tolerance and understanding through its policies in governmental institutions, educational curricula, cultural programmes and ongoing national initiatives, in order to sustain these noble human values, in which people of all religions, cultures and races agree on.

He added that spreading the culture of nonviolence calls for spreading positive values that underpin the principles of tolerance, cooperation, coexistence, solidarity and respect for human rights, and the permanent and unequivocal rejection of the use of physical violence to achieve social changes or political gains at the expense of nations and peoples, and turning to peaceful methods for solving problems and conflicts.