ADEK signs MoU’s with six government entities

Also witnessing the signings were Sheikh Abdulla Bin Mohamed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health, DoH; Dr. Mugheer Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development, DCD; and Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism.

Government entities participating in the signing of the Memorandums of Understandings included the Department of Health, DoH, Department of Urban Planning and Municipality, Department of Community Development, DCD, Abu Dhabi Police, Department of Culture and Tourism, and Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019, with an aim to provide new programmes and activities to develop the community schools project, and optimize the use of school infrastructures and facilities.

Dr. Yousif Al Sheryani, ADEK’s Undersecretary, signed the agreements with Mohamed Al Hameli, Undersecretary at the DoH; Mubarak Obaid Al Daheri, Undersecretary of the Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities; Dr. Mugheer Al Khaili, Department of Community Development; Major General Maktoum Ali Al Sharifi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Police; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Undersecretary of DCT and Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Managing Director of Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019.

Dr. Al Nuaimi stressed the importance of all six MoU’s, noting, "It is with great pleasure that we witness such a pivotal agreement, that comes in line with our prudent leadership’s vision to create an innovative, stimulating and unified learning environment for the community at large, one that helps build human capital, while driving the economy forward."

He pointed out that a steering committee, consisting of strategic stakeholders and partners, and chaired by ADEK, will be formed to oversee and develop community schools strategies and action plans.

He thanked all the entities for their efforts and support to achieve the Abu Dhabi vision.

During the event, ADEK announced plans to transform more public schools into community schools, increasing the number to 30 schools by 2020 in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.