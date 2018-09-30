Adopting space law will reinforce UAE’s competitiveness in space sector: Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi

He added that the adoption of the law is a new achievement for the UAE’s national space sector, while noting that the law is the first of its kind in the region and is in line with the vision of the wise leadership, as well as relevant federal policies and international conventions signed by the UAE.

Al Falasi pointed out that the new law identifies the legal and legislative framework of the country’s space sector and will govern the activities of relevant authorities and companies when launching future national projects, to ensure that they are operating according to unified standards, contributing to the international space exploration efforts, and maintaining the country’s position among the world’s leading countries in this sector.

He also stressed that the new law will provide guidelines for educational and academic authorities, as well as research and scientific institutions, to harmonise their curriculums to comply with the law and prepare future generations of Emirati engineers and specialists who are capable of promoting the country’s current capacities, in line with its overall aspirations.

The new law will have a key role in attracting more international companies to the UAE’s space sector, as well as create an environment that encourages investments and guarantees the future growth of these investments, which will have a positive impact on the sector’s development and strengthen the country’s overall research and scientific work, Al Falasi stated.