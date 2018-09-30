UAE is training human resources, empowering nationals: Hessa Buhumaid

This is achieved thanks to the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

In her statement following Sunday’s approval by the UAE Cabinet, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, of a three-year AED180 billion budget for the Union, of which 42.3 percent will be allocated to community development, Buhumaid stressed that the vision of the wise leadership to build and empower is based on its human resources development goals, while pointing out that that education and sustainable development are key to the success of any vision, as well as to achieving a proper standard of living for UAE citizens and residents, to realise the UAE Vision 2021 and the UAE Centennial 2071, and in line with the Sustainable Development Strategy 2030.

She also noted that the desire of the UAE’s wise leadership to achieve development has placed considerable pressure on them to create a united community, while highlighting their support for the country’s advancement, which is continuing annually at an increasing pace, which is reflected by the increased budget and the happiness and wellbeing of the people.

Buhumaid affirmed that the ministry’s future strategy is in line with the requirements of the modern age and is based on the government’s giving, and its efforts to train the country’s human resources, while adding that promoting positive ideas and a sense of national and social responsibility are priorities at the Ministry of Community Development.