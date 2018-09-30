Hanif Al Qassim praises UAE’s efforts to establish unified Arab strategy for elderly rights

In his statement marking International Day for Older Persons, which falls on 1st October, Dr. Hanif Hassan Al Qassim, Chairman of the Geneva Centre, said that the success of the community is based on its capacity to acknowledge the rights of the elderly, as well as to empower and protect them, as they are crucial to achieving sustainable development.

Al Qassim called upon the international community to create policies to promote the social stature of elderly people and protect their human rights, as stated in the Sustainable Development Goals 2030, while urging policymakers from around the world to respect the elderly and praise their wisdom and contributions to the community.

He also pointed out that older persons must receive more care in the Arab world, noting that they have contributed to the success and development of Arab communities.

Al Qasim added that elderly people must not be excluded from helping to achieve the economic and social wellbeing of their communities because of their age or social situation.

The General Secretariat of the Arab League is supervising the drafting of the strategy, which is based on international conventions and aims to highlight the cultural values of Arab communities, in preparation for its submission to the 4th Arab Economic and Social Development Summit in 2019.