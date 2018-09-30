Ministry of Defence concludes participation in UNGA 73

The Ministry, which was represented by Major General Pilot Abdullah Al Hashimi, Assisting Under-Secretary for Assistive Services at the Ministry of Defence, and Lt. Colonel Abdullah Al Mazrouei, Director of the Office of the Assisting Under-Secretary for Assistive Services, was part of the UAE delegation that participated in the meetings of the UN General Assembly.

The delegation also participated in a high-level General Assembly meeting on the issue of peacekeeping, as part of the Action for Peacekeeping, or A4P, initiative launched by Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General on 28th March 2018, to reach a common understanding on the achievements of peacekeeping and challenges facing it, as well as to renew the individual and collective obligations of UN member countries to support its peacekeeping missions. The UAE joined the 'Declaration of Shared Commitments on UN Peacekeeping Operations', in light of its full commitment to reinforcing international peace and security.

The Ministry also participated in a high-level meeting on the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in Mali, MINUSMA, which emphasised the importance of supporting political processes in Mali and carry out a number of security-related tasks. The UAE’s statement, delivered by Major General Al Hashimi, praised the positive steps taken by the UN and its regional and international partners to support the UN Africa Group of nations, concerning UN Resolution 2391 on Peace and Security in Africa, while expressing the UAE’s belief in the importance of combatting extremism and terrorism.

The Ministry and the General Women’s Union, GWU, also signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women, to improve the capacities of female peacekeepers in the Arab region. Al Hashimi also took part in the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit which saw the participation of some 130 world leaders.