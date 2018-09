His Highness also met with Elisabeth Cardoso Jordao, Ambassador of the Duchy of Luxembourg to the UAE, and Navdeep Suri, Ambassador of India to the UAE.

During the three meetings, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed welcomed the diplomats and wished them success in their diplomatic missions to the UAE.

Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Fujairah Emiri Diwan, was also present during the meetings.