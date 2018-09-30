Dubai Ruler issues Law on Mohammed bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy

Pursuant to the Law, MBRGCEC will now function under the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation, AMAF. The Centre was established pursuant to Law No. 17 of 2017.

According to the new Law, the AMAF Board holds all the responsibilities of the MBRGCEC Board of Trustees. Furthermore, AMAF Secretary-General, or whomever he delegates, holds the responsibilities of the MBRGCEC Secretary-General.

The Law states that AMAF will provide all financial and administrative support to MBRGCEC. Law No. 11 of 2018 annuls any other legislation that contradicts or challenges its articles. The Law is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.