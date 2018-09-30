UAE Parliamentary Division to participate Arab Parliament meetings

  • Sunday 30, September 2018 in 3:34 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: A Parliamentary Division from the Federal National Council, FNC, will participate in the opening meeting of the third session of the second legislative chapter of the Arab Parliament, which will be held in Cairo from 1st to 3rd October 2018.
The division will include Jassem Abdullah Al Naqbi, Member of the Legislative, Legal and Human Rights Affairs Committee; Khalid bin Zayed Al Falasi, Chairman of the Economic and Financial Affairs Committee; Aisha Salem bin Samnoa, Member of the Social, Educational, Cultural and Women Affairs Committee, and Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi, Member of the Foreign, Political and National Security Affairs Committee.
 
All the represented committees are expected to discuss a range of topics, as listed in the first meeting’s agenda.