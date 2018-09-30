UAE Parliamentary Division to participate Arab Parliament meetings

The division will include Jassem Abdullah Al Naqbi, Member of the Legislative, Legal and Human Rights Affairs Committee; Khalid bin Zayed Al Falasi, Chairman of the Economic and Financial Affairs Committee; Aisha Salem bin Samnoa, Member of the Social, Educational, Cultural and Women Affairs Committee, and Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi, Member of the Foreign, Political and National Security Affairs Committee.

All the represented committees are expected to discuss a range of topics, as listed in the first meeting’s agenda.