Gargash meets UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs in New York

During the meeting, they discussed means of enhancing cooperation between the UAE and the United Nations, as well as a number of issues of common concern.

Dr. Gargash affirmed the UAE's keenness to cooperate with the UN and its agencies in confronting global challenges and exerting all efforts that will contribute to enhancing security and peace in the region and the world.

The UN official, in turn, praised the UAE's efforts to enhance security and peace at regional and international levels through adopting a balanced and moderate foreign policy based on the provision of development and humanitarian assistance to many countries in the world.