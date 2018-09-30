Hodeidah Governor hails UAE's support for education sector in Yemen

Dr. Al Taher pointed out that the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, is making unremitting efforts to overcome difficulties to help students to continue their education and provide all facilities to improve the learning environment.

This came during his briefing on the progress of the educational process for the new academic year 2018-2019, during his visit to a number of schools in the liberated directorates in the governorate, joined by a team from the ERC.

During the visit, Dr. Al Taher was briefed on the progress of the educational process and the requirements of schools and students, emphasising the provision of full support through the ERC.

The Governor of Hodeidah was accompanied by Saeed Al Kaabi, UAE Humanitarian Operations Director for Yemen; Mohamed Al Qamzi, ERC representative; and a number of Yemeni officials.

For his part, Al Kaabi said that the inspection visit is part of the ERC's plan to support the sector, which includes the rehabilitation and maintenance of schools and educational institutions, furnishing and providing them with educational tools, as well as providing logistical support to those institutions affected by the destructive practices of the Iranian-backed Houthi militias