RAK Ruler receives Hamdan bin Rashid

Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras al-Khaimah, on Saturday received at his Majlis in Jebel Jais, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance, in the presence of Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras al-Khaimah.
The reception occasioned an exchange of brotherly talk about issues of interest to the country and the citizens.
A banquet was hosted by the RAK Ruler in honour of Sheikh Hamdan and was attended by a number of sheikhs and dignitaries.