UAE calls for comprehensive approach to address different dimensions of regional threats

This came in a statement by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, before the General Debate of the 73rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, 29 September 2018.

Sheikh Abdullah said that the region is facing four challenges: the first is foreign interference in the Arab world, particularly Iran, which has "reached an unprecedented level. We could not afford to remain mere spectators when these threats reached Yemen and the brotherly nation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which continues to be subjected to a barrage of Iranian ballistic missiles."

"The second challenge the region is facing is the spread of extremism and terrorism and the exploitation of modern technology by extremist and terrorist groups to disseminate their dangerous ideologies," he added.

The third challenge is the prolonged crises in the region, while the deterioration of economic, social, and humanitarian conditions is the fourth and main challenge that the region is facing, Sheikh Abdullah noted.

The Foreign Minister blamed the Houthi's failure to attend peace talks in Geneva for the worsening humanitarian situation in Yemen, despite the UAE aid efforts.

Condemning Iran's support to terrorist groups in the Arab world, Sheikh Abdullah said, "We cannot continue to rely on other states to solve issues in our country."

As well as obstructing humanitarian assistance, the Houthis are receiving arms from Iran, planting landmines and recruiting children to fight, Sheikh Abdullah said.

He reiterated the vital role of the United Nations in "supporting political processes, strengthening dialogue, and building confidence among governments to maintain international peace and security, especially in light of the worrying uncertainty that currently defines the international order."

Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the UAE demand for its legitimate right to sovereignty over its three islands: Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa, which Iran has been occupying for 47 years in flagrant violation of international law and the UN Charter.

The UAE's Foreign Minister stressed the role the country is playing in counter-terrorism, humanitarian assistance and pioneering Artificial Intelligence and space technologies.

Following is Sheikh Abdullah's statement: "Madam President. At the outset I would like to congratulate you on the presidency of the General Assembly session this year and thank your predecessor for his effective leadership during the previous session. I would also like to express my country’s appreciation of the considerable efforts made by the Secretary-General, Mr. Antonio Guterres.

This year, the United Arab Emirates is celebrating the centennial of the birth of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founder of the Union and the leader whose enlightened vision and noble values transformed my country into a successful political, economic, and social model. As we celebrate the centennial of the birth of our founding leader, we realize that we are not isolated from our surroundings and that our success has increased our humanitarian and overall responsibilities as an Arab country towards a region that faces numerous challenges.