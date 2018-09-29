Cabinet appoints new presidents for Zayed University, HCT, UAEU

The new appointments go in harmony with the government's strategy to align the higher education institutions with the labour market requirements and to ensure advanced ranking for UAE universities among the world's best colleges in line with the UAE Vision 2021 and The UAE Centennial 2071 Plan.

The UAE Centennial 2071 programme is based on four aspects: Education, economy, government development, and community cohesion. The goal is for the UAE to be the best country in the world by 2071. The vision’s objectives also include the development of education, with a focus on advanced technology and engineering, and instilling an Emirati moral values system in future generations Within this context, the new appointments are a new integrated attempt to enable high education institutions to serve as innovation-friendly incubators that bridge the gap found in the labour market, where the need is growing for highly qualified Emirati cadres.

As per the appointment decision, the cabinet affirmed that education continues to be the foundation stone for grooming a generation capable of delivering the future, and a robust enabler for the country's sustainable development drive.