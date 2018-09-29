One thousand households benefit from ERC relief aid in Zinjibar

The assistance fits within the emergency relief response provided in the country's recently liberated territories to help eligible families and displaced people survive their daily suffering.

Ghassan Sheikh, Director of Zinjibar District, commended the continued UAE support and the tireless efforts made by the ERC to stamp out all obstacles met by the Yemenis since 2015.

The UAE support is diverse and addresses all sectors, primarily education, health, and food security across all Yemeni cities, he added.

For their part, the beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the noble gesture, applauding the keenness of the UAE relief teams to stand by them in their daily suffering.

The ERC has been sparing no effort to reach out to the needy and underprivileged in all remote and difficult- to- reach areas in Yemen as part of its humanitarian programmes coinciding with the Year of Zayed.