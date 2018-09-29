Khalifa Fund organises second Tawasul Forum for 2018

The forum is part of a series of qualitative initiatives organised by the fund to promote and encourage entrepreneurship, foster a spirit of innovation and support SMEs in the country.

The forum, held in the Business Village Building at Dubai SME, included discussions on projects funded by the Khalifa Fund’s presentations aimed at strengthening existing networks and exchanging ideas to bolster SMEs in the country. Companies also showcased their experiences and success stories with the participants, to enhance communication and contribute to an innovative society focussed on excellence and innovation.

Abdulla Al Darmaki, CEO of KFED, said, "The Khalifa Fund is keen to help entrepreneurs build business relationships with various institutions from within and outside the country, to complete its journey of leadership based on its vision of enhancing the competitiveness of SMEs and helping them grow, in line with the fund’s strategy in strengthening entrepreneurship and promoting creativity among the community, as well as creating an encouraging environment leading to the success, sustainability and competitiveness."

Al Darmaki stressed the need for cooperation and collaboration between various entities to ensure continued support for SMEs and to increase the administrative and technical efficiency of the entrepreneurs. He also pointed out the need to enrich the knowledge base of the entrepreneurs supported by the fund, enhance their expertise and skills and identify and address their problems.

The forum consisted of presentations by various government and private entities as well as SMEs financed and supported by the fund, on several relevant topics and sectors.

The forum provided an ideal platform for them to acquaint themselves with the latest programmes and initiatives launched by the fund, identify various participating entities contributing to the support of national projects and instil a culture of entrepreneurship that encouraged them to realise their aspirations and dreams and turn them into reality. This promoted the social and economic development of the UAE by providing the projects with all the facilities and creating an environment conducive to the growth and development of their businesses.