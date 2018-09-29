Mansour bin Zayed launches smart app for ADJD officers

The new application will allow officers to carry out multiple tasks, including the issuance of eviction notices electronically.

His Highness highlighted the Department's drive to align its initiatives and operational plans with the Abu Dhabi Government's ambitious vision to employ modern technologies and improve the performance of the legal and judicial sector within the emirate.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed affirmed that ADJD is committed to achieving the goals of Abu Dhabi Vision 2030 via an integrated and advanced legislative and judicial system that complies with global best practices.