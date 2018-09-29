ERC aid assists 112,000 Yemenis

This latest food aid distribution has assisted 112,000 Yemenis, of which were 80,000 children and 16,000 women.

The food baskets were distributed across Aden, Dhala, Abyan, Lahej, Hodeidah, Hadramaut, Shabwa, and Mahra, in a bid to alleviate the hardships faced by Yemen's population as a result of Houthi violations.

Saeed Al Kaabi, UAE Humanitarian Operations Director for Yemen, said that the continued distribution of humanitarian relief and food aid to individuals in Yemen's liberated cities is in line with the UAE's foreign aid policy, and the country's keenness to support Yemen.

ERC teams were able to distribute food aid to underprivileged persons successfully and families in remote areas, as well as those residing within range of Houthi front lines, overcoming adverse conditions to ensure the swift and necessary delivery of aid to Yemen's citizens, Al Kaabi explained.