Abdullah bin Zayed meets OIC Secretary-General

  • Saturday 29, September 2018 in 3:48 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met with Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, OIC, on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed means to enhance cooperation between the UAE and the OIC further.
 
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Dr Al-Othaimeen also exchanged views on a number of security and economic issues on the OIC's agenda, as well as regional and international developments of mutual concern.
 
The OIC Secretary-General praised the UAE's support to the organisation, enabling it to carry out its objectives to serve Muslim communities globally.
 
His Highness affirmed the UAE's support for the organisation and its commitment to the OIC's principles which aim to serve the interests of the Muslim world.
 
Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, also attended the meeting.