Abdullah bin Zayed meets OIC Secretary-General

During the meeting, the two sides discussed means to enhance cooperation between the UAE and the OIC further.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Dr Al-Othaimeen also exchanged views on a number of security and economic issues on the OIC's agenda, as well as regional and international developments of mutual concern.

The OIC Secretary-General praised the UAE's support to the organisation, enabling it to carry out its objectives to serve Muslim communities globally.

His Highness affirmed the UAE's support for the organisation and its commitment to the OIC's principles which aim to serve the interests of the Muslim world.

Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, also attended the meeting.