UAE ambassador in Lebanon honours Director of Arab Club Champions Cup

  • Saturday 29, September 2018 in 3:31 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Hamad Saeed Sultan Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Lebanon, has honoured Talal bin Hassan Al Sheikh, Advisor to the President of the Union of Arab Football Associations (UAFA), the Director of the Arab Club Champions Cup, for naming the 2018 edition of the championship 'Zayed Club Champions Cup'.
This came during a luncheon hosted in honor of Al Sheikh and his accompanying delegation, in the presence of the Egyptian Ambassador in Beirut, Nazih Al-Najari, and the Chargé d'Affaires of Saudi Arabia, Walid Bukhari.
 
"This initiative comes as we celebrate the Year of Zayed to reflect deep appreciation for the achievements made by late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose efforts in the humanitarian work as well as his support for sports activities speak for themselves since the establishment of the UAE," said the ambassador.
 
"The Founding Father paved the ground for an integrated sporting system that will bear fruits in the future," he added.
 
At the conclusion of the banquet, the ambassador presented an honorary shield to Talal Al Sheikh.