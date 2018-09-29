Abdullah bin Zayed meets Costa Rica's Vice President

Sharjah 24 – WAM: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met Vice President Epsy Campbell Barr of Costa Rica.
During the meeting, which occurred on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, the two sides reviewed the bilateral ties between the UAE and Costa Rica, and means of enhancing them across various sectors.
 
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Vice President Barr also discussed issues of interest to both countries at the regional and international arenas.
 
Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, UAE's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, also attended the meeting.