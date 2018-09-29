Abdullah bin Zayed meets Costa Rica's Vice President

During the meeting, which occurred on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, the two sides reviewed the bilateral ties between the UAE and Costa Rica, and means of enhancing them across various sectors.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Vice President Barr also discussed issues of interest to both countries at the regional and international arenas.

Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, UAE's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, also attended the meeting.