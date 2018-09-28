ERC provides food aid in Hadramaut

The convoy targets up to 5,000 Yemenis to ease their suffering and help them survive the current circumstances, said Mohamed Obaid Al Shamsi, ERC representative in Hadramaut, who reaffirmed the determination of the organisation's teams to continue their efforts and stand by the locals despite all challenges.

For his part, Saleh Mole Al Dweilah, Director-General of the District, expressed sincere appreciation to the country's premier humanitarian aid arm and the efforts made by the relief teams across the liberated governorates.